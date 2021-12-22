***Final Notice*** Due to the Texas Tech University System’s growing needs, Banner's current functionality will need to be expanded by deploying Multi-Entity Processing (MEP). This functionality provides TTU, TTUHSC Lubbock and TTUHSC El Paso more room for growth and more control over their own needs within Banner. While we recognize there is no good time for Banner to be unavailable, this change is necessary. Therefore, to accomplish this, the following production applications and services will be unavailable from 1:00 pm central/12:00 pm mountain on Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30 . Please plan accordingly to meet any deadlines before this time frame. Cognos/ODS will be available on Monday, December 27 through Wednesday, December 29th for reporting purposes but will be unavailable from Thursday, December 30 through Sunday, January 2. The applications/services listed below and potentially others will be impacted during the downtime. Raiderlink/WebRaider

Banner Admin Application

DegreeWorks

Banner Web Time Entry

Banner Web Leave Reporting

TimeClock Plus Web Clock

TimeClock Plus Manager Portal

Employee Self Service

ePM (Performance Management)

Manual Leave Adjustment

Student/Faculty Self Service

Financial Transaction System (FiTS)

Finance Fund Maintenance (New Fund, Change Fund Name, Terminate Fund)

Account Code Dictionary

Budget Revision System

Labor Redistribution System

PASS

New FOP System (Financial Manager Change, Organizational Code Request)

EPAF

Employee One-Time Payment System

TechBuy System

TEAM App

PO/Encumbrance Change Request

Travel System

Chrome River Expense Management Application

Cash Receipt System

Contract A/R System

Vendor Set Up

Gateway

Property Inventory System

ECRT

MPIP Distribution

MPIP Patient Refunds System

IntelleCheck

IntelleCheck

TouchNet Once the implementation is complete and the above applications and services are restored, an updated announcement will be sent out.

For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

12/22/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





