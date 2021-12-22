***Final Notice***
Due to the Texas Tech University System’s growing needs, Banner's current functionality will need to be expanded by deploying Multi-Entity Processing (MEP). This functionality provides TTU, TTUHSC Lubbock and TTUHSC El Paso more room for growth and more control over their own needs within Banner. While we recognize there is no good time for Banner to be unavailable, this change is necessary. Therefore, to accomplish this, the following production applications and services will be unavailable from 1:00 pm central/12:00 pm mountain on Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30. Please plan accordingly to meet any deadlines before this time frame. Cognos/ODS will be available on Monday, December 27 through Wednesday, December 29th for reporting purposes but will be unavailable from Thursday, December 30 through Sunday, January 2. The applications/services listed below and potentially others will be impacted during the downtime.
- Raiderlink/WebRaider
- Banner Admin Application
- DegreeWorks
- Banner Web Time Entry
- Banner Web Leave Reporting
- TimeClock Plus Web Clock
- TimeClock Plus Manager Portal
- Employee Self Service
- ePM (Performance Management)
- Manual Leave Adjustment
- Student/Faculty Self Service
- Financial Transaction System (FiTS)
- Finance Fund Maintenance (New Fund, Change Fund Name, Terminate Fund)
- Account Code Dictionary
- Budget Revision System
- Labor Redistribution System
- PASS
- New FOP System (Financial Manager Change, Organizational Code Request)
- EPAF
- Employee One-Time Payment System
- TechBuy System
- TEAM App
- PO/Encumbrance Change Request
- Travel System
- Chrome River Expense Management Application
- Cash Receipt System
- Contract A/R System
- Vendor Set Up
- Gateway
- Property Inventory System
- ECRT
- MPIP Distribution
- MPIP Patient Refunds System
- IntelleCheck
- TouchNet
Once the implementation is complete and the above applications and services are restored, an updated announcement will be sent out.
For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.