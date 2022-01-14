With new expanded hours, you can chat online or via text with YOUR librarian for research help, to learn about library services, ask questions and much more. We’re here when you need us. Visit library.ttu.edu or text 806.686.3470. Posted:

1/14/2022



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental

