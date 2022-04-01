In the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, Texas Tech has partnered with Market Lubbock, Inc. to establish the Presidents’ Innovative Startup Award. This award is designed for the presidents of Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to recognize and select startups that exemplify innovation and commercialization.



The objective of the Presidents’ Innovative Startup Award is to support Texas Tech students, faculty, staff innovators and entrepreneurs who need seed grants for equipment or space to support their startup at the Innovation Hub at Research Park.