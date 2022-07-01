Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered both online and face to face in the Library from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons.
The 10 workshops include:
* Best Practices in Library Research -- Jan. 14
* How to Do a Literature Review -- Jan. 21
* Publishing Your Research –Jan. 28
* Poster Presentation – Feb. 4
* Managing Your Citations – Feb. 11
* Identifying Grants for Research and Project Funding - Feb. 18
* Managing Your Research Data – Feb. 25
* Predatory Publishing – March 4
* Altmetrics– March 11
* Copyright and Fair Use – March 25
You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.