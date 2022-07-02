Be kind, be courteous, be a Red Raider.

As the nationwide labor and product shortages continue to impact the foodservice industry, Hospitality Services continues to strive in providing the best dining experience possible for our Red Raider community. As these difficulties persist in affecting our industry, we too are experiencing a lack of applicants interested in working in our dining facilities and interruptions in our supply chain. We ask for your patience, understanding, and respect as we continue to navigate these ongoing issues. Please know, we are dedicated to the success of all Red Raiders and are passionate about providing you with the best possible college experience.





Location updates can be found on our social media @EatAtTexasTech or our website hospitality.ttu.edu. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email us at hospitality@ttu.edu.

