Spend Summer I in Italy studying professional communication with the College of Media and Communication! We’re offering two courses with two weeks in Rome and two weeks in Florence, and you can earn either 3 or 6 credits.

Italy is an enchanting country with a rich culture, spectacular landscapes, phenomenal cuisine, and fabled art and architecture. Both courses will offer amazing excursions and cultural activities along with business visits that offer a firsthand look at the communication process in a country known for its tourism and hospitality.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to earn required or elective college credits in these beautiful locations!





Click here for more program details and to start your application today!