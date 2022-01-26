TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Resume Critique Day- One Week Away!

Register for our Hybrid (virtual or face-to-face) Resume Critique Day  to get a quick review of your resume! Upload your resume when you register on Hire Red Raiders and one of our counselors will give you feedback to polish your resume. Appointments will be available virtually or in-person from 9AM-4PM!

  

Spring 2022 Dates:

·         Wednesday, January 26, 2022,

 

·         Tuesday, February 15, 2022

  • Registration opens Jan 24th at Noon

 

·         Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • Registration opens February 14 at Noon

 

·         Wednesday, April 27, 2022

   Registration opens March 21 at Noon

 

Let the UCC help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd! 

 

If you have any questions, please email Brittainy Klemme or call us at (806)742-2210
Posted:
1/19/2022

Originator:
Brittainy Klemme

Email:
Brittainy.E.Klemme@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/26/2022

Location:
The University Career Center or virtual

