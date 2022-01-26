Register for our Hybrid (virtual or face-to-face) Resume Critique Day to get a quick review of your resume! Upload your resume when you register on Hire Red Raiders and one of our counselors will give you feedback to polish your resume. Appointments will be available virtually or in-person from 9AM-4PM!

Spring 2022 Dates:

· Wednesday, January 26, 2022,

Register on Hire Red Raiders. (Registration closes Jan21 at Noon)

· Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Registration opens Jan 24th at Noon

· Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Registration opens February 14 at Noon

· Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Registration opens March 21 at Noon

Let the UCC help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd!

If you have any questions, please email Brittainy Klemme or call us at (806)742-2210