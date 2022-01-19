|
For Spring 2022, eLearning will be offering several online workshops to help faculty with online course development.
The January 19 session will focus on course structure and organization.
All sessions are from 2- 3 p.m. Visit our workshop page for more information and the Zoom link for each session.
|Posted:
1/12/2022
Originator:
David Chapman
Email:
david.chapman@ttu.edu
Department:
eLearning Marketing
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 1/19/2022
Location:
Online - Zoom
