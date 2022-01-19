TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Online Course Structure and Organization Workshop
For Spring 2022, eLearning will be offering several online workshops to help faculty with online course development.

The January 19 session will focus on course structure and organization.

All sessions are from 2- 3 p.m. Visit our workshop page for more information and the Zoom link for each session.

Please direct all questions to elearning.id@ttu.edu.
Posted:
1/12/2022

Originator:
David Chapman

Email:
david.chapman@ttu.edu

Department:
eLearning Marketing

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 1/19/2022

Location:
Online - Zoom

Categories