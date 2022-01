Want to learn about RISE Peer education from those already in the program? Head to our info session on 1/24 at 3 pm in the SUB Mesa room. Snacks will be provided- see you there!

1/20/2022



Ashley Marino



Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 1/24/2022



SUB Mesa Room



