TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
RISE Up Health Hub: Stress Management

Learn about stress management at this RISE Peer Educator table! Stop by and grab the sticker of the month while you're here. Find us at the TTU REC from 2:30-4:30pm. See you there!
Posted:
3/30/2022

Originator:
Ashley Marino

Email:
Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu

Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Event Information
Time: 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 3/30/2022

Location:
TTU REC

Categories