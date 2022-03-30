Learn about stress management at this RISE Peer Educator table! Stop by and grab the sticker of the month while you're here. Find us at the TTU REC from 2:30-4:30pm. See you there! Posted:

Time: 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 3/30/2022



Location:

TTU REC



