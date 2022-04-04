TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RISE Up Health Hub: Consent

Learn about consent at this RISE Peer Educator table! Stop by and grab the sticker of the month while you're here. Find us outside the SUB from 12-2pm. See you there!
Posted:
4/4/2022

Originator:
Ashley Marino

Email:
Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu

Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/4/2022

Location:
Outside of the SUB

