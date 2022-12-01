Did you play mariachi in middle school or high school and want to continue? Consider joining Mariachi Los Matadores! The mariachi ensemble consists of violins, flutes, trumpets, vihuela, guitar, guitarrón, and harp and specializes in group performance of the traditional mariachi music from Mexico. The repertoire is learned, taught, and played by ear and also by reading music. Participants are expected to make consistent progress at developing appropriate performance practices. All students are required to play one of the mariachi instruments. No previous mariachi experience is necessary. Admission by interview/audition. Univision story on Mariachi Los Matadores: “Diploma con serenata” https://www.univision.com/noticias/asuntos-sociales/un-mariachi-ha-robado-los-corazones-de-estudiantes-del-texas-tech-university Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MariachiLosMatadores Class Meets Wednesdays & Thursdays 3:30-4:50 p.m. For more information or graduate student info, contact: Adolfo Estrada (a.estrada@ttu.edu) OPEN TO ALL STUDENTS FROM ACROSS THE TTU CAMPUS Posted:

