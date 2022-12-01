Texas Tech University encourages students to purchase or rent textbooks from the university-affiliated bookstore, Texas Tech Campus Store. The Campus Store offers great services, a variety of selections, and a portion of every sale supports campus student activities. Texas Tech Campus Store matches local competitor prices.

In accordance with State of Texas House Bill 1096, the University informs, "A student of this institution is not under any obligation to purchase a textbook from a university-affiliated bookstore. The same textbook may also be available from an independent retailer, including an online retailer."

Located on the 1st Floor of the Student Union Building

www.texastechstore.com