FACULTY SEARCH COMMITTEE WORKSHOPS

Section 2.a.(7) of Texas Tech Operating Policy & Procedure 32.16, “Faculty Recruitment Procedure,” requires all faculty search committee members to complete a half-day Faculty Search Committee Workshop hosted by the Office of Institutional Diversity. To help faculty search committee members comply with this new requirement, the OID has scheduled several virtual Workshops during the spring semester. Virtual Workshops will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8:30 a.m. - Noon

Thursday, Feb. 17, 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25, 8:30 a.m. - Noon

Tuesday, Mar. 1, 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

To register for any of the above-listed virtual Workshops hosted by the Office of Institutional Diversity, please go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScCpv8uEAAgzShdq3YF1ZAPMktoyybe3x6jsQsVqRjvzcLOGw/viewform?usp=sf_link

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Ashley Gonzales, OID Senior Director Paul S. Ruiz, Lead Administrator

ashley.gonzales@ttu.edu paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

(806) 742-7025 (806) 834-5415