TAKEOUT at checkout. Valid thru January 30th, 2022. Red Raiders can use the Transact Mobile Ordering App Transact Mobile Ordering is back! Enjoy a quicker and safer way to order food on the go! Get $10 off your next order this week by using codeat checkout. Valid thru January 30, 2022. Red Raiders can use theto order food for pickup with an on-campus Dining Plan from Hospitality Services.

Check out the video on how to download Transact Mobile Ordering App! When placing your first order, be sure to select your correct on-campus Dining Plan at checkout!

hospitality.ttu.edu All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu