Please join us for Alternate Worlds: A Texas Tech University Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Club via Zoom, featuring Ursula K. Le Guin's novel, "The Dispossessed."
Session 1:
7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7
Session 2:
7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Session 3:
7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Participants will be required to obtain a copy of the book at their own expense. Please email blaine.grimes@ttu.edu if you need assistance with this, and to register. The Zoom meeting link will be sent to registrants one week before each session.
Sponsored by the University Libraries.