Please join us for Alternate Worlds: A Texas Tech University Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Club via Zoom, featuring Ursula K. Le Guin's novel, "The Dispossessed." Session 1: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 Session 2: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 Session 3: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21 P articipants will be required to obtain a copy of the book at their own expense. Please email blaine.grimes@ttu.edu if you need assistance with this, and to register. The Zoom meeting link will be sent to registrants one week before each session. Sponsored by the University Libraries. Posted:

1/20/2022



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

Student Organization

