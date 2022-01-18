TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Secret Shoppers Needed | Must be an off campus student without a Dining Plan!
To become a Secret Shopper you:
• Must be a TTU student that lives off campus; faculty and staff are not eligible
• CANNOT have any type of Dining Plan (on-campus, Commuter, Faculty/Staff, etc.)
• Must be willing to dine on campus at least once a week at ALL Hospitality Services locations for the entire spring 2022 semester.
• Be willing to submit a detailed anonymous survey about your dining experience within 24 hours of your visit.

If you are interested, or have questions, please email Dee Nguyen at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/18/2022

Originator:
Dee Nguyen

Email:
dee.nguyen@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories