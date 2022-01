Join the Student Activites board and the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,

on January 19th from 12-1 PM, for an impactful panel discussion with some of Lubbock's Living Legends, as they discuss the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and provide us with a historical perspective on race relations in Lubbock.





To register for the Webinar please visit Webinar Registration - Zoom





This event is open to anyone who would like to attend!