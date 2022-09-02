Join us for the 11th Annual Health Professions School Fair on Wed., Feb. 9, from 1:00-5:00pm in the SUB Ballroom. Meet with dozens of health professions school representatives in Medicine, Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physician Assistant, Dentistry, Speech Pathology, Pharmacy, Chiropractic, Optometry and Clinical Lab Sciences. Free to attend, for more information visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/HealthFair.php. Organized by the Office of Pre-Professional Health Careers (PPHC), 806-742-3078. Posted:

