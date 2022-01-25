Concerned for a student’s wellbeing?
Have you observed concerning behaviors and would like to help a student with support resources?
Submit a Student of Concern Report! It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and submit! Once received, a staff member will reach out and provide support.
Intervention is prevention for students in crisis or in need of support resources.
Submit today: SOC Referral
Email: deanofstudents@ttu.edu