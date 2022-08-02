Concerned for a student’s wellbeing?

Have you observed concerning behaviors and would like to help a student with support resources?

Submit a Student of Concern Report! It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and submit! Once received, a staff member will reach out and provide support.

Intervention is prevention for students in crisis or in need of support resources.

Submit today: SOC Referral

( https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dos/bit/ ) or call 806-742-2984 for a co nsultation

Email: deanofstudents@ttu.edu