Texas Tech University Information Technology Division invites you to attend a virtual Top Hat Monocle educational event on Wednesday, February 2, 10 am-12 pm CT. Top Hat is our institutionally-supported classroom engagement tool (attendance, student engagement polling, and activity reporting) to enhance and streamline the learning environment, as well as provide publication services to our campus.

Top Hat professionals will address the following topics:

Overview of TTU Partnership

Demonstration of Top Hat Engagement Tool Features

Audience Engagement with the Top Hat Tool

Examples of Campus Top Hat Use

Overview of Top Hat Publishing Opportunities and Course Materials

Engage with Top Hat: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Time: 10 am-12 pm CT

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.



