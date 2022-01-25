TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join the MANRRS Organization!
Looking for some new friends? Join the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences (MANRRS) organization! We focus on fostering academic/professional development opportunities and advocating for the agriculture industry. You don't have to be a minority or agriculture-related major to join, everyone is welcome! Follow us on social media for updates about meetings and social events: @manrrsttu 

For more information about the organization contact Sandra.Addo@ttu.edu or ellora.vela@ttu.edu or find us on TechConnect

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
