Want a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card?

Do you know what employers are looking for in future hires? 

Lucky for you, we are inviting you to participate in the 2022 Universum Career Assessment so you can create a career profile, find employers that are the best fit for you, and more.

 

Click here to take the survey. This powerful tool will give you an edge in the job search process. The best part? It's free, and your opinions will be heard by your ideal employers! With completion of the survey you will also be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card and other great prizes!
Posted:
2/1/2022

Originator:
Brittainy Klemme

Email:
Brittainy.E.Klemme@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


