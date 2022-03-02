The Department of Military Science (Army ROTC) is looking for qualified students who are interested in becoming a member of something greater than themselves. Classes are conducted on campus and 2-4 year scholarships are available. Upon graduation, you will become an Army Commissioned Officer. To qualify for scholarships, you must be a U.S. citizen, enrolled and in good standing with the University.
Freshman and Sophomores can enroll in the classes with no commitment. Class number 1101 for freshman, and 2201 for sophomores.