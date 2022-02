The TTU Center in Sevilla has been in operation for over 20 years and has welcomed thousands of Red Raiders to Spain. You can join this group by studying abroad in Sevilla for either the summer or semester. Check out program options on the TTU Center in Sevilla webpage and apply today!

Summer 2022 applications due March 1.

Fall 2022 applications due April 1.

Questions? Contact Lanna Sheldon, TTU Center in Sevilla Coordinator, at lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu Posted:

2/4/2022



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Academic