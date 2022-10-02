TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NEW Accelerated BBA to Master of Science in Finance.

All Finance majors. Begin taking graduate courses your senior year and apply up to 9 hours of graduate coursework toward your undergraduate degree! The deadline to apply is April 15, 2022!

Questions? Contact Whitnie.Hill@ttu.edu
2/10/2022

kamy Birk

kamryn.g.birk@ttu.edu

