Fulbright US Student Program: Research, Graduate Study or Teach English Abroad

Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:

· round-trip transportation

· monthly room and board stipend

· health coverage

All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to apply.*

Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.

Online Info Sessions

· February 3 at 11:00 AM

· February 9 at 2:00 PM 

· February 15 at 10:00 AM

· February 24 at 12:00 PM

· March 2 at 3:00 PM 

To register for an online info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu 

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.

 
Posted:
2/1/2022

Originator:
Junia Lee

Email:
Junia.Lee@ttu.edu

Department: N/A
N/A

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 2/3/2022

Location:
Zoom

