|
Shop SAB's Poster Sale at http://www.posterinvasion.shop/ now! Act now and get 10% off with code TTU2022 at checkout. This deal won't last long! Find the perfect poster for your dorm, apartment, or living space before the offer ends this Friday!
This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.
Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab
|Posted:
2/3/2022
Originator:
Michelle Morris
Email:
michelle.morris@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
Categories