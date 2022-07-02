We partner with NASM and AFAA for 50% off the certification. In our 8-week course you will learn formats such as:
Practical Experience in the following formats
Step, Kickboxing, Strength, Cycle, Core, Intervals, Yoga, Pilates, Barre and Water
Cueing/Inclusive Language Training
Soft Skills Training
Social Media Training
AFAA Certification Exam and 1 Retake
Digital Textbook & Hardcopy
Online Lectures and Videos
Certification exam preparation
Anatomy and physiology
Kinesiology of human movement
Special Populations
How to design and choreography a fitness class
Training on modalities
Foundations of nutrition and weight management
Business & Communications
Fitness business administration
Group Fitness Practical Manual
32-Count Music
Group Fitness Website for additional video resources
Performance review evaluation from experienced fitness professional through video and peer to peer
Our goal is to have each person that takes this course leave with the skills to be a UREC Fitness Instructor and to stand out within the fitness industry. Welcome to the RaiderFitness Institute! Register Online: Raider Fitness Institute | University Recreation | University Recreation | TTU