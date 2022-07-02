TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Get AFAA Certified! 50% off!

 

We partner with NASM and AFAA for 50% off the certification. In our 8-week course you will learn formats such as:

  • Practical Experience in the following formats

  • Step, Kickboxing, Strength, Cycle, Core, Intervals, Yoga, Pilates, Barre and Water

  • Cueing/Inclusive Language Training

  • Soft Skills Training

  • Social Media Training

  • AFAA Certification Exam and 1 Retake

  • Digital Textbook & Hardcopy

  • Online Lectures and Videos

  • Certification exam preparation

  • Anatomy and physiology

  • Kinesiology of human movement

  • Special Populations

  • How to design and choreography a fitness class

  • Training on modalities

  • Foundations of nutrition and weight management

  • Business & Communications

  • Fitness business administration

  • Group Fitness Practical Manual

  • 32-Count Music

  • Group Fitness Website for additional video resources

  • Performance review evaluation from experienced fitness professional through video and peer to peer

Our goal is to have each person that takes this course leave with the skills to be a UREC Fitness Instructor and to stand out within the fitness industry. Welcome to the RaiderFitness Institute! Register Online: Raider Fitness Institute | University Recreation | University Recreation | TTU
