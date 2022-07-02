Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Karr Ingham, Monday February 7th in the Lanier Auditorium and via Zoom. Mr. Ingham will present "Oil and Gas Economics 101 - Markets at Work."





Ingham is an Amarillo, Texas economist, and is the owner and President of InghamEcon, LLC, an economic analysis and research firm specializing in statewide, regional, and metro area economics, and oil & gas/energy economics.





Since 2003 he has served as the Consulting Petroleum Economist for the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, and in November 2019 was named Executive Vice President of the Alliance.





Ingham conducts ongoing economic analysis and forecasting in a number of regions and metro areas in Texas and elsewhere for banks, media corporations, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and other clients. He also conducts ongoing oil & gas market analysis regionally in Texas and in other states, as well as oil & gas industry analysis at the statewide and national levels.





He is a member of the US Association for Energy Economics and co-chairs the Supply and Demand Committee of the Independent Petroleum Association of America. He is a member of the Texas Comptroller’s Economic Roundtable, a group of statewide and national economists convened to offer economic insight to the Comptroller in terms of the general condition of the Texas economy and the ongoing revenue outlook.





Ingham is also the creator of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers Texas Petro Index, a tool for tracking growth rates and industry cycles in the Texas oil and gas exploration & production sector, as well as the Alliance Texas Permian Basin Petroleum Index.





Ingham is a native of the Texas Panhandle, and is a magna cum laude BBA Economics graduate of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.





You can join the Zoom lecture here