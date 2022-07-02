Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, will present Guapa by Caridad Svich, directed by Carlos Medina-Maldonado. Performances will be held February 8-13 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.





There is a free student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 7. Students may sign up for the preview performance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on February 7.





Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Guapa will also be live-streamed, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.