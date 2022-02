Higher education research shows living on campus helps students develop socially and academically. Therefore, University Student Housing is offering a variety of scholarships for returning students living on-campus for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Please apply for these scholarships today! Scholarship descriptions and application information can be found at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php.





If you have any questions, please email Tamara McClain at tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu.