Open Space for Unheard Voices: Black History Month





Date: February 16, 2022

Time: noon

Location: via Zoom (REGISTER HERE)





Opening Space for Unheard Voices is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, emphasizing representation, agency, and inclusion on the university campuses. The series seeks to create space and opportunity for dialogues led by often-unheard voices: women; Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI); Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC); and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and agender (LGBTQIA+) communities.





Join us in February as we recognize Black History Month with panelists Cory S. Powell, MA, Director, TTU Office of Institutional Diversity; Chris Townsend, PhD, Assistant Professor, TTUHSC Department of Clinical Counseling and Mental Health; and Michael Borshuk, PhD, Associate Professor of African American Literature, TTU Department of English, and Director, TTU Humanities Center.





The event will include a conversation around arts, humanities, and STEM topics, involving individuals— students, faculty, staff and community partners —specializing in these topics and situating themselves within these identities, and in dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience.





This event is free and open to the public.



