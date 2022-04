Setting & Creating Boundaries at Work, Home & in Relationships by Dr. Greg Johnston of TTU Student Counseling Center April 14th from 1:15p-2:30p in the TLPDC Room 150

Emotional Spending by Sarah Asebedo April 21st from 1:15p-2:30p via Zoom

Building Environmental Wellness by University Recreation May 5th from 1:15p-2:30p in the TLPDC Room 150

Register via Cornerstone or email Hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

4/1/2022



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental

HR Talent Development

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center