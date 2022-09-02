Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:
· round-trip transportation
· monthly room and board stipend
· health coverage
All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to apply.*
Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.
Online Info Sessions
· February 9 at 2:00 PM
· February 15 at 10:00 AM
· February 24 at 12:00 PM
· March 2 at 3:00 PM
To register for an online info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu
*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.