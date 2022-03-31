TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechConnect Thursday

TechConnect Thursday events are meetings that are designed to assist student org leaders in learning how to use the TechConnect platform to manage their organization. 

These trainings are considered "B-Y-O-Laptop". 

Benefits of the training: 

- One-on-One training on TechConnect with a Student Involvement staff member. 

- Acquire knowledge of using various functions in TechConnect

- Acquire knowledge of how to holistically better manage a student organization using the tools within TechConnect. 

RSVP on TechConnect
Posted:
3/30/2022

Originator:
Kaelin Hall

Email:
Kaelin.Hall@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 3/31/2022

Location:
Online

Categories