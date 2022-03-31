TechConnect Thursday events are meetings that are designed to assist student org leaders in learning how to use the TechConnect platform to manage their organization. These trainings are considered "B-Y-O-Laptop". Benefits of the training: - One-on-One training on TechConnect with a Student Involvement staff member. - Acquire knowledge of using various functions in TechConnect - Acquire knowledge of how to holistically better manage a student organization using the tools within TechConnect. RSVP on TechConnect Posted:

3/30/2022



Kaelin Hall



Kaelin.Hall@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 3/31/2022



Online



Departmental

