TechConnect Thursday events are meetings that are designed to assist student org leaders in learning how to use the TechConnect platform to manage their organization.
These trainings are considered "B-Y-O-Laptop".
Benefits of the training:
- One-on-One training on TechConnect with a Student Involvement staff member.
- Acquire knowledge of using various functions in TechConnect
- Acquire knowledge of how to holistically better manage a student organization using the tools within TechConnect.
RSVP on TechConnect