This semester, the University Career Center offers students the opportunity to learn valuable insights into a typical professional networking reception! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d'oeuvres.
Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Location: SUB Matador Room
Attire: Business Professional Dress Encourage
*Registration Required*
To Register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.
If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Harding, or call us at (806)742-2210.