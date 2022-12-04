TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Mocktail Party- One Week Away!

This semester, the University Career Center offers students the opportunity to learn valuable insights into a typical professional networking reception! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d'oeuvres.

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Location: SUB Matador Room  
Attire: Business Professional Dress Encourage 

*Registration Required*

To Register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

 If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Harding, or call us at (806)742-2210.
Posted:
4/5/2022

Originator:
Brittainy Klemme

Email:
Brittainy.E.Klemme@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/12/2022

Location:
SUB Matador Room

Categories