Support survivors during Sexual Assault Awareness Month by requesting stickers and buttons for your department or student organization for Denim Day. Denim Day is an international campaign that raises awareness of sexual assault and the harmful misconceptions that surround it. Take Back the Night on April 27th is an event supporting survivors and showing that there is never an excuse for sexual assault.

Request Denim Day stickers and buttons for your department or student organization for Denim Day from RISE during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Link to request items: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/saam-item-request/index.php Request Denim Day stickers and buttons for your department or student organization for Denim Day from RISE during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Link to request items: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/saam-item-request/index.php Posted:

4/11/2022



Originator:

Haley Wallace



Email:

haley.wallace@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

