The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity oversees the awarding of scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students for their involvement in diversity and inclusion activities on and off-campus.
Those scholarships are:
Multicultural Faculty and Staff Association Endowed Scholarship
Intended to promote the retention of deserving students at Texas Tech.
Amount: $500
Bidal Aguero Endowed Scholarship
Named after Lubbock civil rights leader Bidal Aguero, publisher of El Editor, the oldest-running Hispanic newspaper in Texas.
Amount: $500
Diversity Success Scholarship
Designated to be awarded to full-time, undergraduate students who have a record of academic excellence and a demonstrable interest in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Amount: $1,000
All scholarships are for TTU students only.
Deadline is Friday, April 29 at 5:00PM CST.
For eligibility requirements for each scholarship, visit https://bit.ly/3qvHClK.
For questions, contact paul.ruiz@ttu.edu.