Six-person teams will, once again, compete for the honor of being OLLI Trivia Champions! This event will provide a great way to achieve bragging rights for your department, have fun with current friends, or even meet some new people - and maybe win some prizes along the way! Registrants can either purchase a six-person table for their team of trivia masters, or as an individual registrant be placed on a team.









A catered dinner and drinks will be included in the ticket price. We guarantee a fun evening – win or lose!