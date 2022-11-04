Researchers with the Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy Program at Texas Tech University are conducting a study focused on women’s decision-making process behind engaging in infidelity. Participants must: (1) be at least 18-years old, (2) have engaged in infidelity while in a committed relationship, and (3) identify as a woman. If you meet these criteria and are interested in participating, please contact us by email. You will receive a $20 Amazon gift card as compensation for your time. Please contact Dr. Stephen Fife, stephen.fife@ttu.edu, or Emily Janes, ejanes@ttu.edu, if you are interested.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.