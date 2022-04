SOCK it & STUFF it to Cancer for an Egg-citing Easter with JoyCentric

At one of our card/bag making events in the SUB Traditions Room (5:45-7:45pm on April 12th, 13th, & 20th)

Honors College (McClellan hall)

As directed by another TTU org This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Join us in collecting adult sized socks (new), stuffed animals (new), and candy filled Easter Eggs. Donations start new and end on April 15th. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations: Posted:

