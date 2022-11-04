Do you have a high balance of Dining Bucks? If you are graduating or moving off campus at the end of the semester, now is the time to start spending! Dining Bucks are non-refundable and non-transferable. Visit any of the Hospitality Services dining locations on campus to spend your Dining Bucks!



Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement!

Bulk Dasani® water, Bodyarmor®, Powerade® and other items can be purchased from Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement through mobile ordering for pickup only. Download the Transact Mobile Ordering app from Google Play or the App Store and select Texas Tech University. Purchased orders can be picked up from the east entrance to the dining location from Hulen Hall. Limited quantities available, hurry before they sell out! Call 806.742.2673 for assistance.



Pre-order non-perishables!

Sam’s Places, The Corner Market, and The Commons can even order your favorite snack or beverage, just ask for the location manager for assistance before the last day of classes.



Living on-campus again?

Students who sign another on-campus Living & Dining Contract will have 100% of unused Dining Bucks roll over to their next contract period for use.



Moving off-campus?

Students who will not be living on campus again and have a remaining Dining Bucks balance will have 70% of unused Dining Bucks automatically moved to a Commuter Dining Plan to be used as long as they are enrolled at Texas Tech University. Dining Bucks will then carry all the parameters of the Commuter Dining Plan going forward.

Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or email hospitality@ttu.edu



Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @EatAtTexasTech for more information!