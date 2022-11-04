Staff Senate will begin accepting nominations for new staff senators on Monday, March 21, 2022 . If you know a staff member that is passionate about influencing change on campus, nominate them to be a part of Staff Senate! Nominations will open on Monday, March 21, 2022 , and will close at 1:00 PM on Tuesday , April 12, 2022 .



Eligibility Nominee must be a Texas Tech University staff member.

Nominee must be employed by Texas Tech University or Texas Tech University Systems for at least one full year at the time of nomination. (Ex: Must have been hired on or before March 21, 2021) Nomination Process Nominations are anonymous.

A nomination does not guarantee a Staff Senate appointment. All nominees will have to be elected during voting which will begin on Monday, May 16, 2022.

When a nomination is submitted, the Staff Senate Elections Committee will verify the nominee’s EEO classification and employment eligibility.

After verification, nominees will be contacted by phone or email by a member of the Elections Committee to accept or decline the nomination.



Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/staffsenate/elections/index.php for details. Posted:

4/11/2022



Originator:

Ben Chamness



Email:

Ben.chamness@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

