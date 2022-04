Arbor Day is a Texas Tech planting tradition taking place April 29th at Memorial Circle. Activities will begin at 11am with live music, free games, food, giveaways, and t-shirts for students with their TTU ID. Planting will begin at 1:30pm across campus. Don't miss out on this epic celebration! Sign up on TechConnect to plant today!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

4/8/2022



Michelle Morris



michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Student Union and Activities



Event Date: 4/29/2022



Memorial Circle



