



Commuter Dining Plan Rates Discount

Give yourself a Valentine's Day treat, sign up for a Commuter Dining Plan today! It's hassle-free and you get more for your money! Commuter Dining Plans can be added to your tuition bill and the balance carries from semester to semester as long as you are enrolled with Texas Tech! Commuter $50 - $300 15% at all Hospitality Services locations! First-time plan holders must Opt-in to purchase a Commuter Dining Plan!

• Valid for off-campus students, faculty and staff exclusively. Reflects price of the plan in U.S. dollars.

• Rates include the Dining Operations Cost of $2.50 (plus current applicable state/local sales tax).

• Valid for food or beverage purchases only at any Hospitality Services location.

• Sold in increments of $50.



PURCHASE NOW



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu.



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu • Valid for off-campus students, faculty and staff exclusively. Reflects price of the plan in U.S. dollars.• Rates include the Dining Operations Cost of $2.50 (plus current applicable state/local sales tax).• Valid for food or beverage purchases only at any Hospitality Services location.• Sold in increments of $50.All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu.Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTechFeed Your Inner Red Raider! Posted:

2/14/2023



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

