Advertising on Social Media
Description: Learn the difference between Google vs. Instagram vs. Facebook advertising in this training. By the end of this, you will learn how to set up and run your own ads. 
When: May 19, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Online via Zoom

 

Please join us via Zoom for this webinar:
https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15788

Thank you!

 

