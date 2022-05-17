The Slight Edge is a way of thinking, a way of processing information that enables you to make the daily choices that will lead you to the success and happiness you desire. Learn why some people make dream after dream come true, while others just continue dreaming and spend their lives building dreams for someone else. It's not just another self-help motivation tool of methods you must learn in order to travel the path to success. It shows you how to create powerful results from the simple daily activities of your life, by using tools that are already within you. Session 1: June 29 from 2-2:50pm Session 2: July 13 from 2-2:50pm Session 3: July 27 from 2-2:50pm All sessions will be via Zoom. To register, please email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

5/17/2022



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

HR Talent Development

