The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department, in partnership with Texas Tech University, will host the first Move Out Give Back initiative May 5 - May 12, 2022. This program's goal is for students to donate reusable items from their residence halls and apartments instead of throwing them away when they move out. Three temporary drop-off sites will be available for these reusable items like nonperishable foods, hard surface furniture, and small, working appliances. Students are also encouraged to bring damaged or broken large bulky items to ensure these items are disposed of properly.

Locations Texas Tech Campus Next to the City of Lubbock Campus Recycling site, behind the Physical Plant Facility, 3122 Main Street

For off-campus Elgin and 29th: Next to the City of Lubbock Recycling site, by the LP&L Substation, 2901 Elgin Ave Heart of Lubbock: Redeemer Lutheran Church Parking lot 2221 Ave W

Time Thursday, May 5th – Thursday, May 12th *closed Sunday

8:30am-6pm

